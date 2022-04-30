Bonneville Baseball defeats Hillcrest to clinch top seed in conference on tiebreaker

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The road to a 4A High Country championship goes through the Hive, as the Bonneville Bees clinched the top seed in next week's district tournament by winning a suspended game over the Hillcrest Knights 7-5 on Saturday.

The Bees clinch by virtue of a head-to-head tiebreaker with the Skyline Grizzlies because Bonneville won the regular season series 2-1.

The suspended game between the Knights and Bees was tied at five through five innings. Hillcrest was shut down in both plate appearances, but Bonneville took the lead for good with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Next up, Hillcrest and Bonneville begin play in next week's district tournament.