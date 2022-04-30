Idaho Mustangs extend amazing win streak to 33 games with dominating victory

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Mustangs semi-pro football team has won an incredible 33 straight games dating back four seasons, and they extended the streak Saturday with a 61-0 victory over the Blackfoot Bandits.

Former MSU Billings player Logan Bowers stood out in the first quarter for the Mustangs with a pair of rushing TDs to put Idaho up 12-0 after one.

The scoring party continued on the first play of the second quarter when AJ Martin found former Snake River Panther Zach Stailey in the end zone for the score. Idaho kept adding on for a dominating win.

Next up, the Mustangs look to keep their streak alive at the Battle Born Gunnars in Nevada next Saturday.