Idaho State Football’s Tanner Conner signs free agent contract with Miami Dolphins

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Former Idaho State Bengal Tanner Conner is officially going pro, as the standout wide receiver signed with the Miami Dolphins Saturday.

Conner went undrafted in the NFL Draft, but Miami picked him up shortly after the draft ended by signing him to a free agent contract.

A multi-sport star on the gridiron while also running track, Conner caught 42 passes for 735 yards this year in his senior season.

He will try to be the first bengal to earn a roster spot in the NFL since Blackfoot native Josh Bell retired before the 2021 season and the first ISU wide receiver to play in the league since Eddie Bell played for the New York Jets and the then-San Diego Chargers from 1970-76.