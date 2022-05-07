Idaho Falls Baseball dominates Rigby to punch ticket to district championship and states

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - From the first pitch of the game, the Idaho Falls Tigers were in control against the Rigby Trojans Saturday in a dominating 17-4 win to clinch a berth to states and the 5A High Country Championship.

On the game's first pitch, Merit Jones went deep to the opposite field to open the scoring, and the Tigers scored four more runs to make it 5-0 after just half an inning.

The domination would continue from there as the Tigers put up 17 runs in total to win by 13.

Next up, before heading to states, Idaho Falls hosts Highland for games one and two in a best-of-three series for the 5A High Country championship. First pitch on Tuesday for game one is at 3:00 p.m.