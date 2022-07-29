Razorbacks fall short against Storm in back-and-forth battle on Day 3 of Idaho State A Tournament

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A wild Friday night contest at Halliwell Park went the way of the Minico Storm, as the Storm took down the Pocatello Razorbacks 10-8.

The 3rd inning is where this contest kicked up a notch. In a 1-1 tie, Minico scored five runs to take a 6-1 lead, but Pocatello responded with a five-run inning of its own to tie the game again.

Both teams scored all of their runs in the same frames as one another, but an extra run for the Storm in the 4th and 7th innings proved to be the difference.

Next up, the Razorback face The Valley Eagles in an elimination game Saturday at 4:00 p.m. As for Minico, the Storm will face the Lewis and Clark Cubs in the second game of the day at 7:00 p.m.