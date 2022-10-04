Skip to Content
October 4, 2022
Sugar-Salem, North Fremont lead latest media polls, while Skyline falls out of first

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Sugar-Salem Diggers and North Fremont Huskies continue to lead the 3A and 2A High School Football media polls, both rolling in undefeated seasons to this point.

However, after a shutout loss to the Rigby Trojans, the Skyline Grizzlies fell from first place in the 4A poll for the first time this week, dropping to second behind Bishop Kelly.

Also notably, Rigby keeps third in the 5A poll, Blackfoot hangs on to fifth in 4A, and Teton and South Fremont round out the 3A poll once again.

