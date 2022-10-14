Sports Line Friday Night: October 14th, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Playoff spots were up for grabs, and a back-to-back state champion went down in Idaho Falls!
Check out this week's edition of Sports Line Friday Night!
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Playoff spots were up for grabs, and a back-to-back state champion went down in Idaho Falls!
Check out this week's edition of Sports Line Friday Night!
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.