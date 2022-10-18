Sugar-Salem, Bear Lake lead in last regular season media polls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The undefeated Sugar-Salem Diggers and 6-1 Bear Lake Bears enter the final week of the regular season leading their respective classes.

Sugar is a perfect 7-0 at the top of 3A while Bear Lake leads West Side by one point for first in 2A thanks in part to the Bears' win over the Pirates earlier this season.

Also of note, Skyline dropped two spots to fourth in the 4A poll after losing at Bonneville, and Butte County jumps to second in 1AD1 following a big win over Raft River.