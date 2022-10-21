Thunder Ridge falls to Boise 1-0 in hard fought state semifinal match

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Thunder Ridge Titans couldn't find the back of the net in the 5A boys state soccer semifinals Friday afternoon, and the Titans fell to the Boise Brave 1-0.

After a scoreless first half, Canyon Woodruff put home a header off of a corner kick for the Brave to give Boise the 1-0 lead.

Marco Acosta would get the last chance for Thunder Ridge in the final minute, but his free kick sailed high over the goal, and Boise held on to advance to the state championship.

As for Thunder Ridge, the Titans will play in the 3rd-place game Saturday at 12:00 p.m.