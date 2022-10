Check out this week's edition of Sports Line Friday Night to catch up on all the action!

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Multiple local teams began their chases for a state championship on the gridiron Friday night!

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.