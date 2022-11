High School football quarterfinal matchups coming up this weekend

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It's time for the quarterfinals in this year's high school football playoffs! Lots of local teams continue to their chase for a state title.

Here's what's coming up on Friday and Saturday:

5A

Mountain View vs. Highland, Friday, 5:30 p.m. at Holt Arena

Rigby vs. Eagle, Friday, 7:00 p.m.

4A

Blackfoot vs. Minico, Friday, 7:00 p.m.

Pocatello vs. Bishop Kelly, Friday, 7:00 p.m.

Shelley vs. Sandpoint, Friday, 8:00 p.m.

Twin Falls vs. Skyline, Saturday, 4:00 p.m. at Holt Arena

3A

Fruitland vs. Sugar-Salem, Friday, 6:00 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium

Buhl vs. Teton, Friday, 7:00 p.m.

South Fremont vs. Homedale, Friday, 7:00 p.m.

2A

Kellogg vs. Bear Lake, Friday, 6:00 p.m.

Aberdeen vs. Melba, Friday, 6:00 p.m.

North Fremont vs. Firth, 8:15 p.m. at Holt Arena

West Side vs. Declo, Saturday, 11:00 a.m. at Holt Arena

1AD1

Butte County vs. Kamiah, Friday, 8:00 p.m.

Raft River vs. Grace, Saturday, 6:30 p.m. at Holt Arena

1AD2

Dietrich vs. Rockland, Saturday, 1:30 p.m. at Holt Arena