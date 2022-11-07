ISU Women’s Hoops tops Westminster, but men lose heartbreaker at BYU in season openers

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Both the Idaho State men's and women's basketball squads began their 2022-23 campaigns Monday night, and even though only one team won, both showed out in good performances.

It was a nail-biter in Provo for the men's team, as ISU led for most of the second half, but a Spencer Johnson three-pointer with 11.2 seconds left sealed a 60-56 win for BYU to survive a Bengal upset bid.

As for the women, they rolled against Westminster after a close first quarter. Finley Garnett led the way with a career-high 20 points in a 62-42 victory.

Next up, the ISU men host Westcliff in their home opener Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. MT, while the women have a tough challenge Saturday night when they face off with USC in Los Angeles at 8:00 p.m. MT.