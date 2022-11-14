Six local teams can bring home a state championship this weekend
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - This weekend's high school football state title games feature multiple local teams with a chance to win a championship, and for some, a chance to continue a dynasty.
Here are the championship games coming up this weekend:
5A
Rigby vs. Meridian, Friday, 7:00 p.m. at Albertsons Stadium
4A
Skyline vs. Bishop Kelly, Friday, 8:30 p.m. at Holt Arena
3A
Homedale vs. Sugar-Salem, Saturday, 1:00 p.m. at Middleton High School
2A
Firth vs. Bear Lake, Thursday, 8:00 p.m. at Holt Arena
1AD1
Grace vs. Oakley, Thursday, 5:30 p.m. at Holt Arena