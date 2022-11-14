Skip to Content
Six local teams can bring home a state championship this weekend

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - This weekend's high school football state title games feature multiple local teams with a chance to win a championship, and for some, a chance to continue a dynasty.

Here are the championship games coming up this weekend:

5A

Rigby vs. Meridian, Friday, 7:00 p.m. at Albertsons Stadium

4A

Skyline vs. Bishop Kelly, Friday, 8:30 p.m. at Holt Arena

3A

Homedale vs. Sugar-Salem, Saturday, 1:00 p.m. at Middleton High School

2A

Firth vs. Bear Lake, Thursday, 8:00 p.m. at Holt Arena

1AD1

Grace vs. Oakley, Thursday, 5:30 p.m. at Holt Arena

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports
Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

