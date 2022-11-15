Bonneville trounces Highland 57-42 for the Bees’ first win of the season

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bonneville Bees have their first win of the season, and they got it done by stinging the Highland Rams for a 15-point victory.

Bonneville led by that same margin going into halftime, up 32-17.

In the second half, the solid play continued for the Bees, with buckets coming from Kaylie Kofe and Alyssa Harris.

Next up, Bonneville travels to Madison Saturday night while Highland hosts Pocatello Thursday.