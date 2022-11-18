Bear Lake wins first 2A state championship with 14-6 victory over Firth

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - For the first time in school history, at any classification, the Bear Lake Bears are football state champions. Bear Lake won a defensive showdown with Firth 14-6 to claim the 2A title.

Neither team found the scoreboard until the 2nd quarter, when Tayson Neal found Bryson Crane for a touchdown, and the Bears led 8-0 at halftime after a two-point conversion.

Following a scoreless 3rd quarter, with 6:39 to go in the game, Neal sent a screen pass to Tyler Beresford, who raced 55 yards to the house to make it 14-0.

Firth wouldn't go away, though, scoring a short time later on a Gage Vasquez TD pass to Alex Vasquez to cut the deficit to eight.

But the Bear Lake defense stuffed the Cougar offense one more time in the final minute to clinch the victory and a state championship.