Idaho State returns home and gets back in the win column with a 63-39 victory over Montana Tech

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - ISU women's basketball is back home and back in business thanks to a dominating 63-39 win against Montana Tech at Reed Gym Tuesday night.

The Bengals had previously lost three straight games, all of them on the road, and Callie Bourne played a big role in Tuesday's victory.

Bourne led the team with 14 points and became the 16th player in ISU women's basketball history to record 1,000 points and 500 rebounds.

Next up, the Bengals head to San Diego for The Dana on Mission Bay Thanksgiving Classic, which begins Friday at 3:00 p.m. MT against the University of San Diego.