1st Annual Ririe Bulldog Shootout Day 1 Recap

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) - The first Ririe Bulldog Shootout began Thursday at Ririe High School, and five local teams hit the court hoping to begin a run to a tournament championship.

The only all-East Idaho matchup was Butte County facing Teton, with the Timberwolves dominating 56-32. Teton will face Cole Valley in the semis after the Chargers took down Marsh Valley 54-38.

On the other side of the bracket, the host team, the Ririe Bulldogs defeated Ambrose 42-34, and Ririe faces Parma after the Panthers took care of West Jefferson 52-33.

The semifinals take place at Ririe High School once again Friday, and the championship is set for Saturday.

