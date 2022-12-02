Spud Kings play first game at the Mountain America Center tonight

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - 562 days after crews broke ground on the Mountain America Center, the Spud Kings play their first game at the MAC Friday night, hosting the Utah Outliers.

Idaho Falls is home for the first time in team history after a brutal stretch of 25 straight games on the road to start the season. The Spud Kings now begin a 21-game home stand stretching into early February.

The home schedule begins with a three-game weekend series against teams from Utah.

Friday, they face the Utah Outliers, a team that has had their number, and just about every team's number this season. Utah is 20-2-0-1, pacing the USPHL Premier Mountain Division by seven points.

The Outliers have won all four games in the season series to this point, all in regulation.

Friday's game has been announced as a sellout, and the puck drops between the Spud Kings and the Outliers at 7:05 p.m.