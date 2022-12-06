Skip to Content
Hillcrest shows off in a blowout home-opening win against Thunder Ridge 67-44

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - It was all Knights, all night at Hillcrest Tuesday, as the Hillcrest Knights made it look easy in their home opener with a 67-44 win.

Hillcrest took control early and led 37-24 at the break. The Knights continued to build that lead in the second half with quick threes from Kobe Kesler and Talan Taylor.

That lead was extended further thanks in part to a Titan Larsen to Isaac Davis alley-top off the glass, and Hillcrest won by 23 points.

Next up, the Knights host Preston Thursday while Thunder Ridge travels to Bonneville. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.

