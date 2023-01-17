Hillcrest smokes Idaho Falls 92-51, extends incredible multi-season win streak to 37 games

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - It took a few minutes for the Hillcrest Knights to get going Tuesday night, but once they did, they left the Idaho Falls Tigers in the dust in a 92-51 victory.

Both teams traded scoreless possessions until Kobe Kesler got Hillcrest on the board a few minutes in, and the Knights were lethal in transition thanks to buckets from Kesler, Ike Sutton and Talan Taylor.

The lethality continued all night from the Knights in the 41-point win.

Next up, Hillcrest travels to Madison Thursday night while Idaho Falls hosts Bonneville. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.