today at 10:43 PM
Madison outlasts Thunder Ridge for a 51-49 High Country conference win

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Madison Bobcats outlasted the Thunder Ridge Titans in a big conference battle Tuesday night, taking the dub 51-49.

At one point in the first half, Madison held an 11-point lead, but throughout the contest, Thunder Ridge kept chipping away at that deficit.

Eventually closing it two, the Titans fell short, as Madison picked up the 5A High Country victory 51-49.

Next up, Madison hosts Hillcrest Thursday night while Thunder Ridge takes on Idaho Falls Saturday night. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.

