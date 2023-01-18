Skip to Content
Sugar-Salem avenges loss to Marsh Valley with a 70-58 home court win

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Sugar-Salem Diggers jumped out to a significant lead early against the Marsh Valley Eagles Wednesday night, and they held that advantage for a 70-58 win.

The victory for Sugar avenges their 17-point loss in Arimo earlier this season, splitting a season series between two of the top five teams in 3A.

The Diggers got an eight-point lead early and eventually won by a dozen to improve to 11-3 this season.

Next up, Sugar-Salem travels to North Fremont Friday night at 7:30 p.m. while Marsh Valley heads to Star Valley Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

