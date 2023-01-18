Skip to Content
Local Sports
By
today at 9:48 PM
Published 9:50 PM

Thunder Ridge wins by double digits over Rigby on the road 62-49

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Thunder Ridge Titans remain unbeaten this season, improving to 18-0 with a conference victory over the Rigby Trojans.

Despite the 13-point difference, it was a good battle between the Titans and Trojans. Up 12 at the half, the two teams went back-and-forth in the second half.

But it wasn't enough for a Rigby comeback, as Thunder Ridge scored the victory.

Next up, Thunder Ridge hosts Madison Friday night while Rigby travels to Highland. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports
Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content