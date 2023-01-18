Thunder Ridge wins by double digits over Rigby on the road 62-49

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Thunder Ridge Titans remain unbeaten this season, improving to 18-0 with a conference victory over the Rigby Trojans.

Despite the 13-point difference, it was a good battle between the Titans and Trojans. Up 12 at the half, the two teams went back-and-forth in the second half.

But it wasn't enough for a Rigby comeback, as Thunder Ridge scored the victory.

Next up, Thunder Ridge hosts Madison Friday night while Rigby travels to Highland. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.