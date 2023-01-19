Three local squads stay on top in latest boys basketball media polls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Hillcrest Knights, Teton Timberwolves and Rockland Bulldogs continue to win and continue to lead their respective boys basketball media polls.

Hillcrest is one of four unbeaten teams in the polls along with the Pocatello Thunder (second place in 4A) as well as the Melba Mustangs and Lapwai Wildcats.

Rockland earned seven of eight first place votes in 1AD2, and Teton remains in first in a 3A top five that shuffled a bit this week, with Sugar-Salem now third, Marsh Valley fourth, and Snake River fifth.