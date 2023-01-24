Teton edges Ririe 66-65 on a late go-ahead three-pointer from Jack Nelson

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) - Jack Nelson's go-ahead three-pointer with 7.6 seconds to go propelled the Teton Timberwolves to a one-point win Tuesday night over the Ririe Bulldogs in a great battle.

From the get-go, this game went back-and-forth with neither team leading by more than five points, proving why both teams entered the contest at a combined 25-4.

Then, in the final seconds, down 65-63, Jack Nelson got an open look in the corner and swished home a go-ahead three-pointer for the 66-65 Teton victory.

Next up, Teton hosts Jackson Hole (WY) Wednesday night before a conference battle with South Fremont Thursday, while Ririe travels to West Side Thursday night. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.