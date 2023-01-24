Skip to Content
Thunder Ridge and Rockland keep their leads in latest girls basketball media polls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The unbeaten Thunder Ridge Titans and the defending 1AD2 state champion Rockland Bulldogs continue to win and continue to lead their respective media polls as a result.

Thunder won a pair of games in the last week, including a tough challenge on the road against the Rigby Trojans. Rockland also won a good game on the road last week, taking down Mackay by 10 points.

As for the Shelley Russets, a loss against Blackfoot pushed them out of first into second by just one point behind the Bishop Kelly Knights in the 4A poll.

