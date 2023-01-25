Blackfoot battles back in second half to take down Rigby 66-61

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - After trailing at halftime, the Blackfoot Broncos chipped away at the deficit to bring home a 66-61 victory over the stingy Rigby Trojans.

Down six at the break, Noah Nunez scored an early bucket for Rigby to make it an eight-point advantage, but the Broncos would continue to fight.

Javonte King and Jaxon Grimmett spearheaded the second half comeback for Blackfoot, leading the Broncos to a five-point victory.

Next up, Blackfoot travels to Shelley Friday night while Rigby hosts Thunder Ridge next Wednesday night. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.