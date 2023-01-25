Skip to Content
Local Sports
By
today at 9:46 PM
Published 9:48 PM

Blackfoot battles back in second half to take down Rigby 66-61

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - After trailing at halftime, the Blackfoot Broncos chipped away at the deficit to bring home a 66-61 victory over the stingy Rigby Trojans.

Down six at the break, Noah Nunez scored an early bucket for Rigby to make it an eight-point advantage, but the Broncos would continue to fight.

Javonte King and Jaxon Grimmett spearheaded the second half comeback for Blackfoot, leading the Broncos to a five-point victory.

Next up, Blackfoot travels to Shelley Friday night while Rigby hosts Thunder Ridge next Wednesday night. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports
Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content