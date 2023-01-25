Skip to Content
Highland scores 10th win of the season with 70-58 victory over Bonneville

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Highland Rams are starting to heat up at the right time. After a big win against Rigby last Thursday, Highland took down the Bonneville Bees Wednesday night 70-58.

Rhidge Barela got the scoring started early for the Rams, then assisted on a basket for Michael Jensen in the paint.

Bonneville fought back the entire contest, but Highland ultimately pulled out the 12-point victory.

Next up, Highland heads south to Preston Friday night while Bonneville hosts Hillcrest. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.

