Skip to Content
Local Sports
By
today at 9:58 PM
Published 10:00 PM

Butte County begins 1AD1 District 5-6 Tournament with 50-33 win against Challis

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Butte County Pirates got the jump start they were looking for to begin districts, defeating the Challis Vikings Monday night 50-33.

The Pirates dominated the first half, going into the break up by 17 points.

Though Butte County struggled to score in the third quarter, the Pirates ultimately finished off the 50-33 victory.

Next up, Butte County faces Grace Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m., while Challis will face the loser of that contest Friday, with both games at Thunder Ridge High School.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports
Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content