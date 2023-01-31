Rigby tops Madison 40-29 to advance in the 5A High Country Tournament

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Rigby Trojans are off to a good start in districts, as the Trojans defeated the Madison Bobcats Tuesday night 40-29 on home court.

It was all Rigby from the get-go. The Trojans jumped out to a big lead with an 11-0 run to start the game.

Rigby held onto that lead for the duration, winning by 11 points.

Next up, the Trojans travel to Thunder Ridge Thursday night while Madison hosts Highland. Both games tip off at 7:00 p.m.