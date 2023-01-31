Skip to Content
Thunder Ridge begins district title defense with a 65-17 victory over Highland

Eric Moon KIFI

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The 22-0 Thunder Ridge Titans added another dominating win to their record Tuesday, opening their 5A High Country title defense with a 65-17 win against the Highland Rams.

It was domination from the start by Thunder Ridge, as the Titans led at halftime by 29 points.

Thunder Ridge kept the good times rolling in the second half, eventually winning by 48 points.

Next up, Thunder Ridge hosts Rigby Thursday for a trip to the district title game, while Highland travels to Madison. Both games tip off at 7:00 p.m.

