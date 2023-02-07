Skip to Content
Local Sports
By
today at 9:54 PM
Published 9:56 PM

Rigby dominates Thunder Ridge 71-51 to win 5A High Country Championship

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - On Tuesday night, domination was spelled R-I-G-B-Y, as the Rigby Trojans won the 5A High Country championship by 20 points, defeating the Thunder Ridge Titans 71-51.

The Trojans were in control from the get-go, jumping out to a 12-0 lead before the Titans even scored.

Thunder Ridge got as close six points at halftime, but Rigby pulled away in the second half for the 20-point win.

Next up, Rigby advances to the 5A state tournament, which begins Thursday, Feb. 16th, while Thunder Ridge heads to a state play-in game this Saturday at Burley High School with tipoff at 1:00 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports
Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content