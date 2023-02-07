Ririe holds off North Fremont comeback to win Nuclear Conference title 44-36

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Ririe Bulldogs are heading to the 2A state tournament thanks to a 44-36 win against the North Fremont Huskies Thursday night in the Nuclear Conference championship.

Ririe led by 12 at halftime, but North Fremont made a second half charge to get as close as three points.

Then, the Bulldogs got hot on offense in the fourth quarter to rebuild the lead and win by eight.

Next up, Ririe advances to the 2A state tournament, which begins Thursday, Feb. 16th, while North Fremont will now play in a State play-in game Saturday at Pocatello High School with tipoff at 1:00 p.m.