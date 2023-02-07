Skip to Content
Local Sports
By
today at 9:50 PM
Published 9:51 PM

Ririe holds off North Fremont comeback to win Nuclear Conference title 44-36

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Ririe Bulldogs are heading to the 2A state tournament thanks to a 44-36 win against the North Fremont Huskies Thursday night in the Nuclear Conference championship.

Ririe led by 12 at halftime, but North Fremont made a second half charge to get as close as three points.

Then, the Bulldogs got hot on offense in the fourth quarter to rebuild the lead and win by eight.

Next up, Ririe advances to the 2A state tournament, which begins Thursday, Feb. 16th, while North Fremont will now play in a State play-in game Saturday at Pocatello High School with tipoff at 1:00 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports
Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content