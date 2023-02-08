Madison defeats Rigby 54-51 to clinch top seed in 5A High Country tournament

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - In a back-and-forth rivalry battle Wednesday night, the Madison Bobcats held on to their lead for a 54-51 win over the Rigby Trojans, their 11th straight victory.

The win also clinches the top seed in the 5A High Country tournament for Madison, with the Bobcats at a perfect 5-0 in conference play.

Madison led by as much as eight points in the fourth quarter, but Rigby got close enough to have one last shot in the final seconds. However, that shot would not fall for the Trojans as the Bobcats won by three.

Next up, Madison hosts Highland Friday night while Rigby travels to Thunder Ridge. Both games tip off at 7:30 p.m.