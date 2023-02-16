Hillcrest advances to 4A High Country championship with 60-51 win against Skyline

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Hillcrest Knights are a win away from returning to states to defend their 4A title after taking down the Skyline Grizz 60-51 Thursday night.

Hillcrest had the advantage after a very defensive first half, then top plays proved to be the difference in the second half.

A pair of highlight reel dunks from Isaac Davis and an outstanding block by Ike Sutton helped the Knights win by nine.

Next up, Hillcrest hosts Blackfoot next Thursday Feb. 23rd in the 4A High Country championship while Skyline faces Idaho Falls Tuesday in an elimination game. Both matchups tip off at 7:00 p.m.