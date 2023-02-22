Ririe defeats North Fremont 62-55 to win Nuclear Conference and return to states

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Ririe Bulldogs are back in the 2A state tournament thanks to a 62-55 win against the North Fremont Huskies Wednesday night in the Nuclear Conference championship.

It was a back-and-forth battle throughout, with the Huskies ahead by three points after one quarter, then the Bulldogs leading by that same margin at halftime.

In the second half, though, Ririe stretched its lead to seven for the victory to return to states.

Next up, Ririe will go to the 2A state tournament next week while North Fremont faces West Side in a 2A state play-in game Saturday at Pocatello High School with tipoff at 1:00 p.m.