Skip to Content
Local Sports
By
today at 9:57 PM
Published 9:59 PM

Grace defeats Butte County 64-51, wins High Desert Conference

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - A strong second half fueled the Grace Grizzlies to a 64-51 victory against the Butte County Pirates Thursday night to win the 1AD1 High Desert Conference.

Tied at 22 at halftime, Grace took the lead early in the third quarter thanks to a three-pointer from William Mickelson.

The Grizzlies continued to build that lead, eventually winning by 13.

Next up, Grace heads to a state play-in game on Saturday to try and earn a berth to the 1AD1 state tournament.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports
Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content