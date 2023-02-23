Grace defeats Butte County 64-51, wins High Desert Conference

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - A strong second half fueled the Grace Grizzlies to a 64-51 victory against the Butte County Pirates Thursday night to win the 1AD1 High Desert Conference.

Tied at 22 at halftime, Grace took the lead early in the third quarter thanks to a three-pointer from William Mickelson.

The Grizzlies continued to build that lead, eventually winning by 13.

Next up, Grace heads to a state play-in game on Saturday to try and earn a berth to the 1AD1 state tournament.