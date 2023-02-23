Skip to Content
today at 10:01 PM
Published 10:03 PM

Hillcrest tops Blackfoot 61-50 to win 4A High Country title and return to states

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The defending 4A state champs are going back to states, as the Hillcrest Knights won another district title Thursday night 61-50 over the Blackfoot Broncos.

It was a back-and-forth contest throughout the first three quarters, with the Knights the slight edge 39-38.

Hillcrest, though, outscored Blackfoot 22-12 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the victory.

Next up, Hillcrest heads to the 4A state tournament while Blackfoot hosts Shelley in a play-in game Saturday.

