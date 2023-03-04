Boys Basketball State Championships Recap
NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) - The Hillcrest Knights, Sugar-Salem Diggers, and Bear Lake Bears are state champions!
Check out our recap of Saturday's state championships!
