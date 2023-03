Hear what the head coaches of each team said after their teams' championship victories on the motions of winning a state title.

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) - Hillcrest, Sugar-Salem, and Bear Lake brought home boys basketball state championships this weekend, creating memories they will never forget.

