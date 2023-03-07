Sugar-Salem High School raises a pair of state championship banners

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Sugar-Salem Diggers added two more banners to their gym Tuesday to honor the state title-winning boys basketball and cheer squads.

Sugar boys hoops won its 3A title with a 52-47 victory Saturday over top-seeded Bonners Ferry, winning its first championship since 2020 and fourth in the last seven seasons.

As for the cheer squad, the Diggers went back-to-back a few weeks ago to claim another title for the school.

After winning six state championships as a school last year, Sugar-Salem already has five titles overall this school year.