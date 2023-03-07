Skip to Content
Local Sports
By
today at 4:55 PM
Published 6:02 PM

Sugar-Salem High School raises a pair of state championship banners

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Sugar-Salem Diggers added two more banners to their gym Tuesday to honor the state title-winning boys basketball and cheer squads.

Sugar boys hoops won its 3A title with a 52-47 victory Saturday over top-seeded Bonners Ferry, winning its first championship since 2020 and fourth in the last seven seasons.

As for the cheer squad, the Diggers went back-to-back a few weeks ago to claim another title for the school.

After winning six state championships as a school last year, Sugar-Salem already has five titles overall this school year.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports
Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content