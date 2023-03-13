Skip to Content
Local Sports
By
today at 9:42 PM
Published 9:44 PM

District 5 senior all stars show off skills in annual all-star games

Eric Moon KIFI

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Palace in Pocatello was fit for the stars Monday, the District 5 all stars that is, who showed off their skills in the annual festivities.

The highlight of the night came from Aberdeen's Seth Hall in the dunk contest, who won with a lob to himself where he went between-his-legs for the ferocious slam.

The girls, meanwhile, competed in the three-point contest, and Rockland's Taylie Boyer won with four triples on five shots in the first round and three more in the finals.

Those competitions took place at halftime of the boys and girls all-star games, featuring players from 1A to 5A going head-to-head.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports
Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content