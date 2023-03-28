Sugar-Salem dominates Snake River twice, defeating the Panthers in baseball and softball

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The Sugar-Salem Diggers were in a groove Tuesday on both the baseball and softball fields, defeating the Snake River Panthers 13-2 in baseball and 8-3 in softball.

In the baseball matchup, Sugar-Salem took control from the get-go. The Diggers took a 2-0 lead after the first inning, then rattled off eight runs in the second on their way to an 11-run victory.

As for the softball battle, it was a close game through two frames, but the big inning propelled Sugar to another victory on the day. The Diggers tallied six runs in the third inning and never looked back, winning by five.

Next up, Sugar-Salem baseball heads to Jerome for a doubleheader Apr. 4th starting at 3:30 p.m., while Snake River travels to South Fremont Apr. 5th at 4:00 p.m. As for the softball teams, Sugar-Salem will host Bonneville Monday at 3:30 p.m. and Snake River goes north to face Teton Apr. 4th at 4:00 p.m.