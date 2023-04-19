Hillcrest star Isaac Davis announces commitment to BYU Men’s Basketball

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - It is BYU for Hillcrest's Isaac Davis. The 4-star recruit announced his commitment to the Cougs Wednesday afternoon.

Davis has helped lead the Knights to back-to-back 4A state championships, the first two boys basketball titles in school history. Isaac was the leading scorer for Hillcrest in the semifinal and championship games this year.

For Isaac, his commitment to BYU fulfills a dream.

"It's been my dream since I was a little kid and I just want to play close to home so all my friends and family can come watch me," Davis said.

"Ever since I was growing up, I've always watched the Cougars, and one of my famous players is Yoeli Chiles, and I've always liked going there."

Davis will join the Cougars following his senior season in the 2023-24 school year.