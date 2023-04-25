An eight-run inning catapults Bonneville to a 15-5 victory over Skyline

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - What a difference one inning can make. Tied 2-2 going into the bottom of the second inning Tuesday, the Bonneville Bees put up an eight spot to take a huge lead they would not give up against the Skyline Grizzlies.

The big inning began with an RBI single by Greyson Martin, and a bases-loaded hit by pitch along with two bases-loaded walks made it a 6-2 game.

Then, after a pitching change, Crew Howell brought everybody with a three-run triple, and Craeton Cheney scored Howell with an RBI single. Bonneville ultimately went on to win the game by 10 runs.

Next up, Bonneville travels to Hillcrest Thursday at 4:00 p.m. while Skyline battles Idaho Falls in a doubleheader the same day starting at 3:30 p.m.