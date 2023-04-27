Pocatello blows out Preston twice, sweeping a doubleheader 19-0 and 12-0

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - It was all Pocatello Thunder at Halliwell Park Wednesday afternoon, as Poky defeated Preston by double digits twice in a doubleheader.

After Maddox Moore, who pitched five shutout innings in the game one win, got out of a jam in the first inning, Pocatello took a big lead quickly. The Thunder scored six runs in the frame on their way to a big win.

Game two of the twin billing was a similar story, as Poky came out swinging and won big again, this time by 12 runs.

The District Tournament is up next for both teams, but Preston also has a non-conference game against Ben Lomond (UT) scheduled for Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. in Ogden, UT.