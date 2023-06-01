Skip to Content
Chukars throttle Jackalopes 15-2 to score third straight victory

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Once the Idaho Falls Chukars took the lead Thursday night, they ran away from the Grand Junction Jackalopes to pick up a dominating 15-2 win, their third straight victory.

Crooked numbers led the Chuks to a big advantage. They scored five runs in the third inning and seven in the sixth inning.

Tyler Wyatt led the way, going 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBI. Jordan Myron also tallied three hits and CJ Dunn hit a dinger in consecutive games.

Next up, Idaho Falls seeks its fourth straight win Friday night back at the Luc against Grand Junction at 7:05 p.m.

