Paddleheads sweep Chukars, winning 7-0 before weekend series in Missoula

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - So far this season, the Missoula Paddleheads have been too tough to tame for any Pioneer League team, and that includes the Idaho Falls Chukars, as they were swept Thursday in a three-game set with a 7-0 defeat.

After a scoreless first two innings, Missoula's bats woke up with a pair of home runs from Thomas DeBonville and Jared Akins to take a 3-0 lead.

Throughout the night, the Chukars had no answer, as Idaho Falls fell in shutout fashion.

Next up, the two teams face off in another three-game series this weekend in Missoula, starting with a Friday night showdown at 7:05 p.m.