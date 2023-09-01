Skip to Content
Local Sports

Sports Line Game of the Week Preview: Thunder Ridge vs. Hillcrest

By
New
today at 11:40 AM
Published 11:54 AM

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - All-district showdowns just mean more, and that is certainly the case for the Thunder Ridge Titans and the Hillcrest Knights when they face each other in a rivalry game Friday night.

The two teams enter this matchup trending in opposite directions. Hillcrest is 1-0 following a blowout win at Century, while Thunder Ridge is 0-2 despite erasing a pair of two-score deficits against Idaho Falls in its last contest.

However, it was the Titans that dominated last year's matchup at Thunder Ridge Stadium, as they won that game 42-14.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. Friday night at Thunder Stadium.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Eric Moon

Eric is the Sports Line director.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content