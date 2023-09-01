Sports Line Game of the Week Preview: Thunder Ridge vs. Hillcrest

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - All-district showdowns just mean more, and that is certainly the case for the Thunder Ridge Titans and the Hillcrest Knights when they face each other in a rivalry game Friday night.

The two teams enter this matchup trending in opposite directions. Hillcrest is 1-0 following a blowout win at Century, while Thunder Ridge is 0-2 despite erasing a pair of two-score deficits against Idaho Falls in its last contest.

However, it was the Titans that dominated last year's matchup at Thunder Ridge Stadium, as they won that game 42-14.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. Friday night at Thunder Stadium.