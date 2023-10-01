Idaho State drops heartbreaker against No. 18 Montana 28-20

MISSOULA, Montana (KIFI) - A terrific effort fell just short for Idaho State football on Saturday, as the Bengals dropped their bid for an upset against the No. 18 Montana Grizzlies 28-20.

This game went back-and-forth the whole way, with just a couple of plays making the difference in Montana's favor. Two Jordan Cooke interceptions led to Griz points and sealed the win for Montana, and a successful fake punt continued a Grizzlies drive finished off by a touchdown.

Despite the loss, there were plenty of bright spots for the Bengals. Cooke was excellent under center, going 31-for-47 for 289 yards passing and three touchdowns. Plus, Chedon James and Cyrus Wallace each recorded 79 receiving yards, with James hauling in two touchdowns and Wallace catching one.

Next up, the Bengals will get some rest during their bye week before a battle at home against Eastern Washington Oct. 14.